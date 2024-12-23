Six Accused in Attack on Allu Arjun's House Granted Bail by Magistrate

Six people accused of attacking Allu Arjun's house have been granted conditional bail. The magistrate ordered that each of the accused submit two sureties of Rs. 10,000 each within three days.

The incident took place on Sunday, December 22, when leaders of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU JAC) gathered outside Allu Arjun’s house, demanding support for the family of Revathi, who died in a stampede during the *Pushpa 2* premiere on December 4. The group protested in front of the house, asking for justice for Revathi's family and a compensation of one crore rupees.

During the protest, some people climbed the compound wall, threw stones and tomatoes, and others entered the house and damaged flower pots. The police quickly responded and arrested the protesters. On Monday, December 23, the six accused were presented before a magistrate in Kamalanagar, Vanasthalipuram, who granted them conditional bail.