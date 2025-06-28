SJ Suryah to hold megaphone again for ‘Killer’

Renowned Tamil filmmaker and actor S J Suryah, who has recently enjoyed a successful run as an actor, has officially announced his comeback as a director with his long-cherished dream project titled ‘Killer’. The announcement was made via Suryah’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday.

In an enthusiastic post, Suryah wrote, “Hi folks, your director S.J. Suryah is back with his dream project titled, yeah you know it — #KILLER. Feeling blessed and happy to collaborate with the most prestigious Gokulam Movies and Gokulam Gopalan sir. Need your love and support as always.” He also revealed that rising star Preethi Asrani, who impressed critics in the Tamil film Ayothya, will be playing a key role in the film.

‘Killer’, a pan-Indian film set to be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, officially commenced filming on Friday with a traditional puja ceremony.

The project is being backed by Sree Gokulam Movies, one of the leading production houses in the Malayalam film industry. Confirming the collaboration, the studio stated on social media, “@GokulamMovies proudly joins hands with @iam_SJSuryah for his next directorial – #KILLERTHEMOVIE. A powerful pan-Indian film.”

Suryah, who rose to fame as a director with Tamil blockbusters like Vaalee (starring Ajith Kumar) and Kushi (with Vijay), is returning to his roots after carving a niche as a versatile actor in recent years.

According to industry sources, the story of Killer, written by Suryah during the COVID-19 lockdown, revolves around a hitman and promises to be a gripping blend of action, comedy, and romance. While most of the film is expected to be shot across various locations in India, select sequences will reportedly be filmed in Mexico, adding an international flavour to the narrative.

With VC Praveen, Baiju Gopalan, and Krishnamoorthy also part of the production team, and with Suryah’s proven flair for massy storytelling, Killer aims to deliver high-octane entertainment with wide national appeal.

As Suryah steps behind the camera after a long gap, expectations are high for this ambitious cinematic venture that marks both a personal and professional milestone in his career.