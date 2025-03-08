Slug: Women’s Day Special

The South Indian film industry has become the powerhouse of Indian cinema, delivering back-to-back pan-India blockbusters and elevating its actors to nationwide stardom. While heroes have always been in the spotlight, South Indian actresses are now commanding massive fan bases and equally impressive paychecks. Here’s a look at the highest-paid female stars ruling the industry today.

Sai Pallavi, known for her raw and realistic performances, enjoys immense popularity in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. Her remuneration has seen a sharp rise, with reports stating she charged ₹5 crore for Thandel. She is also making her Bollywood debut in Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, with a rumoredpaycheck of ₹18-20 crore.

With hits like Pushpa, Animal, and Chhaava, Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought-after stars today. She reportedly earned ₹10 crore for Pushpa 2 and ₹4 crore for Chhaava. Her upcoming film Sikander is also fetching her around ₹4 crore.

A dominant force in Tamil cinema, Nayanthara has successfully expanded her reach. She was paid ₹10 crore for Jawan, her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Additionally, she made headlines by selling her wedding documentary rights to Netflix for ₹25 crore.Trisha continues to demand a hefty paycheck of ₹10-12 crore per film, with Vishwambhara earning her ₹12 crore. Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty, though selective in her projects, still commands ₹6 crore per film, securing ₹5 crore for Kathanar and Baahubali 2.

