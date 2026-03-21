‘Snake Dance’ ignites buzz for ‘Rakasa’

The makers of Rakasa have amped up promotions with the release of their latest video song “Snake Dance,” a high-energy track designed to capture mass appeal. Composed by Anudeep Dev, the song embraces raw fun and spontaneity, turning unconventional dance moves into its biggest strength. With catchy lyrics by Raghuram and lively vocals by Benny Dayal and others, the track’s hook line “Snake Snake Snake Dance / Full Body Shake Shake Dance” is already gaining traction for its recall value and shareability.

The film’s music album has been steadily building momentum. Earlier singles like “Rapappa” and “Padhe Padhe” received positive responses, crossing over a million views each, while the teaser and title glimpse also clocked impressive digital numbers. With “Snake Dance,” the album now expands into a vibrant, massy zone.

Headlined by Sangeeth Sobhan and Nayan Sarika, the film blends romance, humour, and fantasy. Directed by Manasa Sharma, the project features a strong supporting cast including Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Tanikella Bharani.

Produced by Niharika Konidela under Pink Elephant Pictures in association with Zee Studios, the film has secured wide distribution across domestic and international markets. With streaming rights acquired by Netflix, Rakasa is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on April 3, 2026, carrying strong buzz and commercial promise.