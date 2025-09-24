Live
‘Sogasu Chudatharama’ from ‘Telusu Kada’ wins hearts
The buzz around Star Boy Siddu Jonnalagadda’s upcoming romantic entertainer Telusu Kada is only growing stronger. After the chartbuster success of its first single Mallika Gandha, featuring Siddu and Raashi Khanna, the team has now unveiled the second single Sogasu Chudatharama, launched today by actress Nayanthara.
This fresh track highlights Siddu’s sparkling chemistry with Srinidhi Shetty. The visuals capture a tender moment where Srinidhi mischievously resets the time on Siddu’s watch, signaling her reluctance to part ways. Director Neeraja Kona, making her debut with the film, blends romance and charm with striking finesse.
S. Thaman once again proves his musical brilliance, delivering a groovy, jazz-inspired composition. With its upbeat tempo, funky bassline, and catchy trumpet sections, the song radiates a retro vibe. Karthik’s lively vocals paired with Adviteeya’s soulful tones elevate the number, while Krishna Kanth’s heartfelt lyrics strike the right chord with audiences.
Adding to the charm, Siddu impresses with stylish dance moves that complement the breezy tone of the song. With both singles turning into instant hits, the music of Telusu Kada is setting high expectations.
Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the film also boasts Gnana Shekar VS’s visuals, Naveen Nooli’s editing, and Avinash Kolla’s design. Telusu Kada is slated for a grand Diwali release on October 17.