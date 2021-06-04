Sonu Sood hikes his remuneration

Sonu Sood is one of the popular character artists in the Telugu film industry. Having made his debut long back, he is getting his due recognition at this point in time. Thanks to the amazing charity work that he has been doing right now in the country that he is being called as the messiah of the poor. Even the Telangana state IT minister KTR also applauded Sonu's works and called him the super hero.

The sensational actor is said to have hiked his remuneration now. Until recently, the actor used to charge around 2.5 Cr for a film but it looks like the actor has suddenly started demanding 7 Cr for one film. Apparently, he needs a lot of money to continue with the charity works.

Recently, the makers of Balakrishna approached Sonu Sood and when the actor quoted a huge amount, they decided to approach someone else for the role.