Sony music acquires ‘Chandramukhi 2’ audio rights

The first look poster of Raghava Lawrence from his upcoming horror thriller “Chandramukhi 2” has been recently released, and it is getting a good response.
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut plays the female lead. The latest news is that Sony Music acquired the film’s audio rights for a good price. The movie will have the music of the Oscar winner MM Keeravani. P Vasu, who directed “Chandramukhi,” is helming this sequel as well.
Except for a song, the film’s shoot has been wrapped up. “Chandramukhi 2” also features Vadivelu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Lakshmi Menon, and others in significant roles. Produced by Lyca Productions on a massive scale, the flick is scheduled to release in theaters in September 2023.
