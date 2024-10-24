Sookshmadarshini: Nazriya Nazim’s Comeback Film Set for November Release

‘Sookshmadarshini’ has taken the spotlight today with the release of its motion poster, starring Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim. Unveiled on October 23, the poster has sparked excitement among fans, as the film marks Nazriya’s much-anticipated return to Malayalam cinema after her role in Trance (2020). The movie is set for a grand release on November 22.

The motion poster teases a quirky and fun-filled narrative. Basil’s character is seen sneakily peeping from a balcony while Nazriya's character curiously checks her phone. This playful imagery hints at an exciting storyline that is expected to be filled with humor and charm, leaving audiences intrigued.

Directed by MC Jithin and produced by Happy Hours Entertainment in collaboration with AVA Productions, ‘Sookshmadarshini’ promises an engaging watch. The story is crafted by Jithin himself, while Athul Ramachandran and Libin TB have contributed to the screenplay, adding depth to the narrative. Christo Xavier, known for his vibrant compositions, has been entrusted with the music.

The film’s cast includes familiar faces from the Malayalam industry, such as Deepak Parambol, Sidharth Bharathan, Kottayam Ramesh, Akhila Bhargavan, Pooja Mohanraj, and Merin Philip. The cinematography is led by Sharan Velayudhan, and Chaman Chacko takes charge of the editing, ensuring a visually captivating experience.

Ever since its announcement, ‘Sookshmadarshini’ has been the talk of the town, generating buzz among movie buffs. With its fresh premise and promising cast, it is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Malayalam releases of the year.