Live
- LS security breach: Karnataka Youth Congress stages protest, demands arrest of BJP MP
- CM Revanth asks officials provide better medical care to injured in Karachi Bakery fire case
- 10 injured after gas cylinder explodes in a bakery at Gaganpahad
- Karimnagar will be at forefront of development said Ponnam Prabhakar
- Nalgonda now has no representative in Parliament
- Daily Forex Rates (14-12-2023)
- Rangareddy: Govt Junior College paints a sorry picture
- Warangal: SVANidhi, a boon for the street vendors
- Vijayawada: Conviction-based policing gives good results said K V Rajendranath Reddy
- Somashekhar and Shivaram Hebbar came for dinner, not party meeting: DCM DK Shivakumar
Just In
‘Sooreede’ from ‘Salaar’: Meaningful track with deep-rooted emotions
Prashanth Neel and Prabhas first collaboration “Salaar” is the next big thing in Indian cinema which has grabbed the attention from the date of...
Prashanth Neel and Prabhas first collaboration “Salaar” is the next big thing in Indian cinema which has grabbed the attention from the date of announcement. The movie is set to hit the big screens on December 22nd. Though, the film release date is approaching, film team is not showing interest in promotions which is creating tense in fans.
After severe backlash from fans, the team started its musical promotions. The first single “Sooreede” has been released from the album. Also, the other language versions were also unveiled. The song showcases the friendship between Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj Sukumaran). The lyrics are meaningful, and it looks certain that the film will have deep-rooted emotions. Prabhas looks superb in the song, which was penned by Krishna Kanth (Telugu version). Ravi Basrur’s composition is in accordance with the song’s theme.
This is the immediate film of Prashanth Neel after the magnum opus “KGF” franchise. The film is backed by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. Shruti Haasan will be seen as the female lead in this movie.