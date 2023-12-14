‘Sooreede’ from ‘Salaar’: Meaningful track with deep-rooted emotions

Prashanth Neel and Prabhas first collaboration “Salaar” is the next big thing in Indian cinema which has grabbed the attention from the date of announcement. The movie is set to hit the big screens on December 22nd. Though, the film release date is approaching, film team is not showing interest in promotions which is creating tense in fans.

After severe backlash from fans, the team started its musical promotions. The first single “Sooreede” has been released from the album. Also, the other language versions were also unveiled. The song showcases the friendship between Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj Sukumaran). The lyrics are meaningful, and it looks certain that the film will have deep-rooted emotions. Prabhas looks superb in the song, which was penned by Krishna Kanth (Telugu version). Ravi Basrur’s composition is in accordance with the song’s theme.

This is the immediate film of Prashanth Neel after the magnum opus “KGF” franchise. The film is backed by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. Shruti Haasan will be seen as the female lead in this movie.