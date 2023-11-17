‘Sound Party’ trailer is fun-filled, creates buzz

“Bigg Boss Telugu 5” title winner VJ Sunny's upcoming movie titled 'Sound Party' is up for theatrical release on November 24. Starring Hritika Srinivas as the heroine, the film is Full Moon Media Productions' maiden venture. Director Sanjay Sheri has made a delectable comedy full of youthfulness.

Brimming with new-age humour, the entertainer is produced by Ravi Polishetty, Mahendra Gajendra, and Sri Shyam Gajendra. Jaya Shankar has presented the movie, whose trailer has created enough buzz.

The fun-filled trailer is enough to prove that the film is set to become a commercial hit. The trailer for 'Sound Party' was released and has since been talked about for its witty one-liners and the comedy timing of its lead cast. At two and a half minutes, it never stops from tickling the funny bone.

The dialogues between hero VJ Sunny and Sivannarayana are crazy and cheery. Besides the duo, the comedy generated by Saptagiri, '30 Years' Prudhvi and the rest of the comedians are going to bring the roof down. The music by Mohit Rahmaniac and the cinematography by Srinivas Reddy, going by the trailer, are remarkable," the makers said.

'Sound Party' has been made as a thorough family entertainer targeting all sections of the audience at a time when the audience's tastes are ostensibly driven by comedy and family-friendly elements. With punchy comedy, family scenes and more, 'Sound Party' looks to possess sound content.The film's release is scheduled on November 24.