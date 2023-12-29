South films allow me to explore the core aspects of acting- Sneha Singh Sisodia

Actress Sneha Singh Sisodia, renowned for her roles in 'Meri Chidiya,' 'Chashmish,' and 'Operation Mayfair,' has shed light on her preference for working in the South film industry, citing its ability to delve into the essence of acting and provide roles aligned with her artistic inclinations.

Having traversed both the Hindi and South film domains, Sneha is currently immersed in diverse projects in the southern film industry. Her upcoming film, 'Dakshina,' slated for a 2024 release, casts her in the lead role of an IPS officer.

In addition to this, she is set to feature in a comedy film alongside Vennela Kishore and Harsh Vardhan, as well as a project with Nikhil Siddhartha under Ram Charan Productions. Sneha recently offered insights into her experiences in both industries, her artistic preferences, and shared details about her series 'Oh My Wife.'

When asked about her preferred industry if given the choice, Sneha unequivocally stated, "Without a second thought, I prefer the South film industry. It allows me to explore the core aspects of acting and offers roles that align with my preferences. I'm getting the kinds of roles and content that I've always wanted to do. It’s giving me opportunities to learn, explore, and build myself as an actor."

Comparing the working patterns of the South and Hindi film industries, Sneha remarked, "The South film industry has an excellent technical team; they always do things ethically. They are particular about time and are very punctual. Directors down South give actors the chance to perform freely and ensure that they get into the details of their characters."

Highlighting the differences, she continued, "One thing that I've noticed is that when directors come on set, they first focus on the get-up and looks of the actors; if they're looking like their characters or not. Moreover, people in the South industry are very clear and to the point, even in financial matters."

Sneha recently portrayed the character of Sujata, a housewife concealing a secret from her husband in the series 'Oh My Wife!,' alongside co-stars Mudasir Bhat and Lokesh Batta. Reflecting on her bond with her co-stars, Sneha shared, "They all are amazing. From Mudasir to Lokesh, everyone has been fantastic and supportive. In no time, we became a team who understood each other’s strengths and weaknesses, sharing smiles and laughter while shooting."