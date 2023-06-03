South-Indian highest opening day grosser; ‘RRR’ tops the list

The South Indian Cinema has taken over Indian cinema. All the West used to look at Bollywood cinema and thinks it’s Indian cinema, the times have changed, and now it’s all about South Indian Cinema, with special mention to our very own Telugu cinema. And our numbers are getting bigger day by day, in terms of box office. Today we are going to take a look at the highest opening day gross in South Indian Cinema.

RRR (2022) Worldwide Opening Day Gross: 222.5cr

A fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. This Ram Charan and NTR starrer helmed by Rajamouli tops the list in opening day grosser. Later, the film bags an Osacr for the best original song (Naatu Naatu).

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) Worldwide Opening Day Gross: 213cr

When Shiva, the son of Bahubali, learns about his heritage, he begins to look for answers. His story is juxtaposed with past events that unfolded in the Mahishmati Kingdom. This Prabhas starrer directed by same Rajamouli has broken the boundaries of Telugu cinema to national wide.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 (2022) Worldwide Opening Day Gross: 165.1cr

In the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields, Rocky’s name strikes fear into his foes. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as a threat to law and order. Rocky must battle threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy. Yash as Rocky was shown in a never before character by its director Prashanth Neel.

Saaho (2019) Worldwide Opening Day Gross: 124.6cr

An undercover cop becomes embroiled in a battle with war criminals who want to acquire a “black box,” their ultimate key to a treasure. After ‘Bahubali’ series, Prabhas visited theatres with this. Inspite of great openings, the film failed to make it big at box-office.

2.0 (2018) Worldwide Opening Day Gross: 105.5cr

After mobiles start mysteriously flying out of the hands of people in Chennai, Dr Vaseegaran summons his trusted robot Chitti to ward off the bird-shaped supernatural powers of Pakshirajan. Came as a sequel for the blockbuster “Robo,” by Rajini Kanth and Shankar, the film collects huge at opening day box-office.

Kabali (2016) Worldwide Opening Day Gross: 90cr

A reformed gangster is released from prison and attempts to protect his family from his enemies. This film of Rajini Kanth gets 90 Cr gross collection on first day but later disappointed with its result.

Beast (2022) Worldwide Opening Day Gross: 87.1cr

After a shopping mall in Chennai had been hijacked by terrorists who held the visitors as hostages, Veera Raghavan, a spy also trapped in the mall, decides to save the hostages by eliminating the terrorists. Superstar Vijay’s charishma is an added advantage of this film.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019) Worldwide Opening Day Gross: 85.3cr

A historical action epic inspired by the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who revolted against the atrocities of the East India Company 10 years before the Sepoy Mutiny. Chiranjeevi under the direction of Surendar Reddy in a real life character entertained audience.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part I (2022) Worldwide Opening Day Gross: 81.3cr

Vandiyathevan sets out to cross the Chola land to deliver a message from Crown Prince Aditha Karikalan. Kundavai attempts to establish political peace as vassals and petty chieftains plot against the throne. Unrest grips the land as a long-tailed comet arrives, signaling a time of turmoil. This film is a star packed historical drama which is a dream project of the director Maniratnam.

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) Worldwide Opening Day Gross: 73cr

In ancient India, an adventurous and daring man becomes involved in a decades-old feud between two warring peoples. This is a film which showcased the stamina of Rajamouli, Prabhas and Telugu box-office.