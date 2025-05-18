Spine-chilling thriller ‘Amaravathiki Aahwanam’ wraps MP schedule

Live
With audiences increasingly drawn to gripping horror and thriller content on OTT and in theatres, Amaravathiki Aahwanam is gearing up to leave its mark in the genre. Directed by GVK and produced by KS Shankar Rao and R Venkateswara Rao under the Light House Cine Magic banner, the film promises suspense-filled storytelling with a strong technical backbone.
Starring Siva Kantamneni, Ester Noronha, Dhanya Balakrishna, Supritha, and Harish in lead roles, the film also features veteran actors Ashok Kumar, Bhadram, Gemini Suresh, and Nagendra Prasad in pivotal parts. Following the positive response to its title and first-look poster, the team has successfully completed major schedules in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The latest feather in the cap is the completion of a 20-day shoot in Madhya Pradesh, with scenes filmed in the scenic locales of Tamia Hills, Patalkot, Bijori, and Chimtipur in Chhindwara district.
Lead actor Siva Kantamneni shared, “The response to the title has been great. GVK is crafting a gripping thriller, and the film is shaping up well technically.”
Director GVK noted that the project leans heavily on VFX and praised the work of cinematographer J Prabhakar Reddy, editor Sai Babu Talari, and composer Padmanabhan Bharadwaj for elevating the film’s visual and emotional appeal.
The producers extended heartfelt thanks to Shri Sheelendra Singh, IAS, Shri Ajay Pandey, IPS, and Shri AG Kumar for their support during the MP schedule.