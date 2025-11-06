Sravan G Kumar: A decade of passion and craftsmanship in Telugu cinema

Freelance filmmaker Sravan G Kumar has emerged as one of the promising creative forces in the Telugu film and OTT space, excelling as a Director of Photography (DOP), Editor, and Colorist. His recent musical hits, “Yemi Mayo Premalona” and “Kundanala Bomma”, have received immense love from audiences, marking him as a filmmaker who blends emotion with visual beauty.

Hailing from Warangal, Sravan’s 12-year journey to Hyderabad’s film circles stands as a testament to hard work and artistic dedication. His short films and music videos have garnered millions of views on YouTube, reflecting his strong command of visual storytelling. His OTT series “Sammelanam”, currently streaming on ETV Win, has been widely appreciated by viewers and industry insiders for its compelling narrative and technical finesse. Meanwhile, his upcoming multi-language feature “Neelakanta & Matsya: Chapter 1” has wrapped post-production and is set to hit screens soon.

Sravan’s career began in a completely different domain—as a 3D animator and graphic designer. However, destiny had other plans when he won the Best Director Award from filmmaker Puri Jagannadh for one of his short films. The recognition inspired him to quit his job and fully embrace filmmaking. Since then, he has contributed to notable projects such as “Theeram,” “Karna,” “Thamasoma Jyothirgamaya,” “Rangu Bommala Katha,” “Neelakanta,” and “Sammelanam.”

“Handling multiple crafts isn’t just a challenge—it’s a responsibility,” says Sravan, who continues to juggle various creative roles with passion and purpose. With several projects currently under production, his journey exemplifies his core belief — do what you love and follow your passion.