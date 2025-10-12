Live
- ‘Oka ManchiPrema Katha’ set for OTT premiere
- Roshan Kanakala’s‘Mowgli 2025’locks Dec 12 release date
- ‘Mithra Mandali’ team confirms special premieres on Oct 15; clears censor with U/A
- Jayashankar’s ‘Ari’ receives overwhelming response; Union Minister Kishan Reddy congratulates director
- Antony Varghese fierce new avatar from ‘Kaattalan’ unleashed
- Mandaviya leads ‘Sundays on Cycle’ in New Delhi with doctors and health professionals
- Sree Vishnu unveils FL of ‘AmeerLog’
- International Purple Fest: 3 initiatives launched to promote learning among the disabled
- Army honours veterans in Guwahati, provides welfare assistance, financial aid
- 2nd Test: Campbell, Hope smash unbeaten fifties as Windies fight back, trail India by 97 runs
Sree Vishnu unveils FL of ‘AmeerLog’
Awwal Number Productions has unveiled the first look of its upcoming slice-of-life entertainer “AmeerLog”, directed by Ramana Reddy Soma and produced...
Awwal Number Productions has unveiled the first look of its upcoming slice-of-life entertainer “AmeerLog”, directed by Ramana Reddy Soma and produced by Madhavi Reddy Soma, with Manohar Reddy Manchuri as co-producer.
The film features MC Hari, Manoj, and Sasidhar in lead roles, with Vedashree, RaavanNitturu, Vishwender Reddy, and Saiyogi in pivotal roles. Actor Sree Vishnu, who launched the first look poster, extended his best wishes to the team.
The vibrant poster showcases the trio of friends on a bike ride, their expressions radiating joy and excitement, hinting at an energetic and heartwarming narrative. The backdrop features a surreal collage of Hyderabad, with the iconic Charminar and an “IRANI CHAI” sign adding a cultural touch to the frame.
SVK has handled cinematography, Smaran Sai is composing the music, and Rohit Penumatsa is overseeing the editing.
The poster has already created a buzz among audiences, sparking curiosity for the full film. With its colorful depiction of friendship and city life, “AmeerLog” promises to be a lively and engaging entertainer, capturing the essence of camaraderie and youthful energy.