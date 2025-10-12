Sree Vishnu unveils FL of ‘AmeerLog’

Awwal Number Productions has unveiled the first look of its upcoming slice-of-life entertainer “AmeerLog”, directed by Ramana Reddy Soma and produced by Madhavi Reddy Soma, with Manohar Reddy Manchuri as co-producer.

The film features MC Hari, Manoj, and Sasidhar in lead roles, with Vedashree, RaavanNitturu, Vishwender Reddy, and Saiyogi in pivotal roles. Actor Sree Vishnu, who launched the first look poster, extended his best wishes to the team.

The vibrant poster showcases the trio of friends on a bike ride, their expressions radiating joy and excitement, hinting at an energetic and heartwarming narrative. The backdrop features a surreal collage of Hyderabad, with the iconic Charminar and an “IRANI CHAI” sign adding a cultural touch to the frame.

SVK has handled cinematography, Smaran Sai is composing the music, and Rohit Penumatsa is overseeing the editing.

The poster has already created a buzz among audiences, sparking curiosity for the full film. With its colorful depiction of friendship and city life, “AmeerLog” promises to be a lively and engaging entertainer, capturing the essence of camaraderie and youthful energy.