Sreeleela bags big Bollywood break!

Rising South sensation Sreeleela is all set to make waves in Bollywood with what appears to be a grand new project. According to industry buzz, the actress, who is yet to make her Hindi film debut, has reportedly landed a mega film alongside none other than Ranveer Singh and Bobby Deol. While official confirmation is awaited, sources suggest that the makers will unveil the film’s title and first look in the coming week, sparking major anticipation.

The untitled project, though still shrouded in secrecy, is already generating massive curiosity thanks to the star-studded cast. With Sreeleela’s glamour, Ranveer’s energy, and Bobby Deol’s powerful screen presence, the film promises to be a high-voltage entertainer.

Meanwhile, Sreeleela is already working on her debut Bollywood film — a romantic drama opposite Kartik Aaryan, directed by Anurag Basu. This film is expected to release later this year, officially introducing the actress to the Hindi cinema audience.

Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is currently busy with Dhurandhar, which is eyeing a December 2025 release. He will also soon commence shooting for the much-awaited Don 3. As for Bobby Deol, fresh off his impactful role in Animal and a Telugu outing in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, he has Jana Nayagan lined up next.

With the director and production house details being kept under wraps, fans eagerly await more news about this exciting collaboration that could mark one of the biggest Bollywood projects in the pipeline.