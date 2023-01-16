SS Rajamouli And MM Keeravani Are Happy With Ace Filmmaker James Cameron's Feedback On RRR Movie…

It's a great trip for the RRR team members… They flew to Los Angeles to attend prestigious award events and also met the eminent directors of Hollywood. Already SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani met their God Spielberg and were happy to share a few moments with him. Now, they met another great director James Cameron. He praised the movie after watching it and also gave his review on the movie.



Both brothers MM Keeravani and SS Rajamouli shared the pics with Cameron on their Twitter pages and are happy to get the feedback from such an eminent filmmaker… Take a look!

MM Keeravani

The great James Cameron has watched RRR twice and gave feedback on my score !!! Ocean full of excitement ☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/3PrrhMUAIx — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 16, 2023

And he complimented on how the music in RRR varies in the volume and body unlike in typical western movies. A great honour and recognition for my work ❤️🙏 — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 16, 2023

Returning home after receiving 4 international awards for RRR including Golden Globe - with gratitude to Ramojirao garu & all the mentors who'd enriched my music by making me cross the boarders of Telugu states. Balachander sir, Bharathan Sir, Arjun Sarja and Bhatt Saab 🙏 — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 16, 2023

Bye Bye L A 😊 See you Soon 👍 — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 16, 2023

SS Rajamouli

The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her.🙏🏻🙏🏻 Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both 🥰🥰🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/0EvZeoVrVa — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 16, 2023

RRR won the BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM award at the #CritcsChoiceawards 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Here's @ssrajamouli acceptance speech!! MERA BHARATH MAHAAN 🇮🇳 #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/dzTEkAaKeD — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 16, 2023

Here is winning SS Rajamouli's speech straight from Critics Choice Awards 2023 stage… He thanked all the women in his life by doling out, "I first thank my mother Raja Nandini who encouraged me to read the comics. Then I thank my sister-in-law Srivalli who is just like a mother to me and then my wife Rama who is the costume designer of my films. She is also the designer of my life and without her I would not be here… Lastly just my daughters smile is enough for me…".

#RRR composer M.M. Keravani on why simplicity is so important in scoring films pic.twitter.com/hh2ok3GGZz — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 16, 2023

At a loss for words. These pictures say it all. Los Angeles, you gave me and my entire team lifetime memories over weeks. See you again soon. ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/tnZxqL0s4n — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) January 16, 2023

Cheers on a well deserved win @RRRMovie 🥂! pic.twitter.com/f3JGfEitjE — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

Two WINS tonight!! (As of now 😉) BEST SONG BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM #CriticsChoiceAwards https://t.co/IBRJXDUzF5 — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) January 16, 2023

