SS Rajamouli makes surprise cameo in Hideo Kojima’s videogame ‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’
In a surprising crossover between cinema and gaming, RRR director SS Rajamouli and his son Karthikeya have made cameo appearances in the upcoming video game Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, developed by legendary game creator Hideo Kojima. The news has taken fans by storm, with clips of their in-game appearances going viral on social media.
While many initially believed Rajamouli’s meeting with Kojima in Japan during RRR’s Japanese release in 2022 was casual, it turns out it laid the groundwork for a creative collaboration. Rajamouli had even arranged a 360° screening of RRR for Kojima at the time.
Now, as Death Stranding 2 prepares for its global release on PlayStation 5 tomorrow, players who accessed the game early were quick to spot Rajamouli and Karthikeya’s cameos, sparking excitement across the fan community.
Hideo Kojima, widely respected for his cinematic storytelling and innovation in gaming, seems to have forged a meaningful creative bond with Rajamouli—one that may open doors for future collaborations.
Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is currently focused on his next ambitious project starring Mahesh Babu, but his unexpected debut in the gaming world has added a thrilling twist to his creative journey.