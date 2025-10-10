Live
SS Rajamouli Turns 52: Mahesh Babu Shares Viral Birthday Photo
Highlights
SS Rajamouli celebrates his 52nd birthday. Mahesh Babu shares a cute photo from their film set.
Tollywood's eminent filmmaker SS Rajamouli turned 52 on October 10. Actor Mahesh Babu, who is working with him on the film SSMB 29, shared a special birthday wish on X.
He shared the picture of him and Rajamouli sharing a lighter moment from the sets of their upcoming film.
The picture is now going viral on social media.
Mahesh Babu wrote on X:
"Wishing the one and only @ssrajamouli a very Happy Birthday. The best is always yet to come. Have a great one sir."
Fans loved the picture and are sharing it widely.
Wishing the one and only @ssrajamouli a very Happy Birthday…The best is always yet to come😍😍😍..Have a great one sir 🤗🤗🤗♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/U3tcyJIbgv— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 10, 2025
