SS Rajamouli Turns 52: Mahesh Babu Shares Viral Birthday Photo

Highlights

SS Rajamouli celebrates his 52nd birthday. Mahesh Babu shares a cute photo from their film set.

Tollywood's eminent filmmaker SS Rajamouli turned 52 on October 10. Actor Mahesh Babu, who is working with him on the film SSMB 29, shared a special birthday wish on X.

He shared the picture of him and Rajamouli sharing a lighter moment from the sets of their upcoming film.

The picture is now going viral on social media.

Mahesh Babu wrote on X:

"Wishing the one and only @ssrajamouli a very Happy Birthday. The best is always yet to come. Have a great one sir."

Fans loved the picture and are sharing it widely.




