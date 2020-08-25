SS Rajamouli's RRR: Something Is Not Right

When SS Rajamouli announced a movie after the massive success of his highly talked about Baahubali franchise, people were thrilled. The filmmaker also said that he only believed in making movies on a large scale and remember he also told on the Karan Johar chat show on TV that nobody could match him when it came to visualisation?

Now, after taking time off movies for a while after winding up Baahubali, SS Rajamouli held a grand presser in which he said that his next would be a magnum opus featuring the best names in the industry—Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Daisy Edger Jones. While Alia was paired opposite Ram charan who is playing Telugu freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju, Daisy was cast opposite Jr NTR who is playing Komaram Bheem. Buzz had it that the maverick filmmaker had pulled off one of the biggest casting coups.

However, in a major jolt Daisy Edger Jones walked out of the movie citing personal reasons. But that did not really hit the maker hard as the production house began hunting for another actress to play the leading lady opposite Tarak.

The second setback came when there were reports that Jr NTR had injured his wrist and had taken a break to recover. As if that was not enough, Ram charan too had sustained injury in his leg during one of his daily workout sessions.

Now, the latest we hear is that Alia Bhatt who's playing the female lead opposite has opted out of the movie citing date issues. We are not sure whether the makers have removed her from the movie due to her non-availability or she has walked out of the project. Also, there is no official confirmation on this either from the actress or the makers of RRR. But, there are several strong rumours to suggest that Alia is no longer part of the big budget movie.

Also, there are reports that Priyanka Chopra is replacing Alia in RRR. Whatever be the truth, it appears that something is not very right about the movie. The makers are being forced to postpone the movie release time and again. And with COVId pandemic hitting the schedule, it will take a while before the movie hits theatres considering Rajamouli's love for perfection.