  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

SSMB29 Movie Update Expected Ahead of Mahesh Babu’s Birthday on August 9

SSMB29 Movie Update Expected Ahead of Mahesh Babu’s Birthday on August 9
x

SSMB29 Movie Update Expected Ahead of Mahesh Babu’s Birthday on August 9

Highlights

Fans await the first official update on SSMB29 as Mahesh Babu’s birthday on August 9 approaches. Will director Rajamouli or Mahesh Babu reveal news about the much-anticipated movie?

The highly awaited movie SSMB29 has no official updates yet. Director Rajamouli has kept everything secret, and no photos or news have been shared since the pooja ceremony at the aluminum factory in Hyderabad.

After shooting schedules in Hyderabad and Odisha, there were some leaked visuals, but Rajamouli has stayed silent.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for an update, especially as Mahesh Babu’s birthday on August 9 approaches.

Meanwhile, to celebrate Mahesh Babu’s birthday, the movie Athadu is being re-released with special premiere shows at many theaters. Fans are excited, but the big question remains — will there be any news about SSMB29 on August 9?

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick