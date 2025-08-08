SSMB29 Movie Update Expected Ahead of Mahesh Babu’s Birthday on August 9

The highly awaited movie SSMB29 has no official updates yet. Director Rajamouli has kept everything secret, and no photos or news have been shared since the pooja ceremony at the aluminum factory in Hyderabad.

After shooting schedules in Hyderabad and Odisha, there were some leaked visuals, but Rajamouli has stayed silent.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for an update, especially as Mahesh Babu’s birthday on August 9 approaches.

Meanwhile, to celebrate Mahesh Babu’s birthday, the movie Athadu is being re-released with special premiere shows at many theaters. Fans are excited, but the big question remains — will there be any news about SSMB29 on August 9?