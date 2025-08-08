Live
- I’ve never chased stardom, I just kept working: Shruthi Haasan
- FlySBS Shares Take Off: Listing Day Gains Wow Investors!
- Regaal Resources IPO 2025: Allotment Date, Price Band & Listing Details
- Balayya wraps dubbing for ‘Akhanda 2: Thaandavam’, Dussehra release locked
- Japan Sets December Deadline to End Apple’s iPhone Browser Restrictions
- Vijay Sethupathi launches second song ‘Evare Nuvvu’ from ‘Premistunna’
- Anjali leads women-centric drama under ‘9 Creations’ banner
- Medistep Healthcare IPO Fully Subscribed | Allotment & Listing Details
- Nani fierce new look from ‘The Paradise’ unveiled
- AP BJP chief meets Modi, discusses aqua farmers' issues
SSMB29 Movie Update Expected Ahead of Mahesh Babu’s Birthday on August 9
Highlights
Fans await the first official update on SSMB29 as Mahesh Babu’s birthday on August 9 approaches. Will director Rajamouli or Mahesh Babu reveal news about the much-anticipated movie?
The highly awaited movie SSMB29 has no official updates yet. Director Rajamouli has kept everything secret, and no photos or news have been shared since the pooja ceremony at the aluminum factory in Hyderabad.
After shooting schedules in Hyderabad and Odisha, there were some leaked visuals, but Rajamouli has stayed silent.
Fans are now eagerly waiting for an update, especially as Mahesh Babu’s birthday on August 9 approaches.
Meanwhile, to celebrate Mahesh Babu’s birthday, the movie Athadu is being re-released with special premiere shows at many theaters. Fans are excited, but the big question remains — will there be any news about SSMB29 on August 9?
Next Story