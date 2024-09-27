Star Director Sukumar Praises Sudheer Babu for 'Maa Nanna Superhero' Ahead of Its Dussehra Release

Nava Dalapathy Sudheer Babu’s highly anticipated family entertainer, Maa Nanna Superhero, is set to hit theaters on October 11th, just in time for Dussehra. Directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara and produced by Sunil Balusu under the V Celluloids banner in collaboration with CAM Entertainment, the film has already generated considerable excitement.

The recently released teaser and the first single, titled "Nanna," have received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans and movie enthusiasts, particularly praising Sudheer’s performance. In the midst of the buzz, Sudheer has garnered appreciation from none other than star director Sukumar.

In a recent WhatsApp exchange, Sukumar expressed his admiration for Sudheer's performance, stating, “Super happy to see you like this.” Touched by Sukumar's praise, Sudheer responded with heartfelt gratitude, calling it “the best compliment I could ever get.” He also noted Sukumar’s personal connection to the film, mentioning that the Director of Photography is the father of Sukumar himself, which aligns perfectly with the film's theme of a boy who idolizes his superhero-like dad.

As the release date approaches, excitement is building among fans and film enthusiasts eager to experience this touching story that promises to resonate emotionally. With Sukumar’s endorsement, Maa Nanna Superhero is poised to attract even more attention, heightening the anticipation for its theatrical debut.