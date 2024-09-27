Live
- From temple to civic body: Purification ceremonies reflect broader issues of trust and accountability
- NEET-PG exam: SC seeks Centre's response on 'lack of transparency' issue; next hearing on Sep 30
- Telangana Government Launches 'Telangana Darshini' Program for Students to Visit Historical Sites for Free
- Star Director Sukumar Praises Sudheer Babu for 'Maa Nanna Superhero' Ahead of Its Dussehra Release
- Japanese Consul General Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
- Bharat Biotech Donates Rs. 1 Crore to Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Flood Victims
- Chandrababu slams YS Jagan over Tirumala visit, says temple protocol should be followed
- SP Gaikwad Conducts 2024 Duty Meet for Police Officers
- SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Launches Awareness Song to Combat Drug Abuse Among Youth
- Kutluru Village Wins National Adventure Tourism Award
Just In
Star Director Sukumar Praises Sudheer Babu for 'Maa Nanna Superhero' Ahead of Its Dussehra Release
Nava Dalapathy Sudheer Babu’s highly anticipated family entertainer, Maa Nanna Superhero, is set to hit theaters on October 11th, just in time for Dussehra.
Nava Dalapathy Sudheer Babu’s highly anticipated family entertainer, Maa Nanna Superhero, is set to hit theaters on October 11th, just in time for Dussehra. Directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara and produced by Sunil Balusu under the V Celluloids banner in collaboration with CAM Entertainment, the film has already generated considerable excitement.
The recently released teaser and the first single, titled "Nanna," have received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans and movie enthusiasts, particularly praising Sudheer’s performance. In the midst of the buzz, Sudheer has garnered appreciation from none other than star director Sukumar.
In a recent WhatsApp exchange, Sukumar expressed his admiration for Sudheer's performance, stating, “Super happy to see you like this.” Touched by Sukumar's praise, Sudheer responded with heartfelt gratitude, calling it “the best compliment I could ever get.” He also noted Sukumar’s personal connection to the film, mentioning that the Director of Photography is the father of Sukumar himself, which aligns perfectly with the film's theme of a boy who idolizes his superhero-like dad.
As the release date approaches, excitement is building among fans and film enthusiasts eager to experience this touching story that promises to resonate emotionally. With Sukumar’s endorsement, Maa Nanna Superhero is poised to attract even more attention, heightening the anticipation for its theatrical debut.