Starry launch for “Arere Arere”

The music video “Arere Arere” by actress-singer Diya was unveiled in style at Prasad Film Labs. Directors V. N. Aditya and actor Akash Puri led the launch, joined by Shivaji Raja, Sameer and others.

Celebrating love and freedom through a butterfly theme, the song marks Diya’s debut video album. With vibrant visuals and heartfelt lyrics, the track captures youthful romance and imagination. The glittering event saw strong industry support, with the video now streaming on Butterfly Musik YouTube channel.