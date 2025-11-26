Stranger Things Season 5 India Release: Date, Time, Episodes and Full Schedule

Stranger Things Season 5 is the final season.

The excitement is very high because the story is coming to an end.

India Release Date and Time

Stranger Things Season 5 will release in India on 27 November 2025.

It will start streaming on Netflix at 6:30 AM IST.

This timing is based on the US release on 26 November.

Total Episodes and Release Plan

Season 5 has 8 episodes.

The episodes will come out in three parts, not all together.

Episode Schedule

Volume 1 – Releases on November 26

Episode 1: The Crawl

Episode 2: The Vanishing of…

Episode 3: The Turnbow Trap

Episode 4: Sorcerer

Volume 2 – Releases on December 25

Episode 5: Shock Jock

Episode 6: Escape From Camazotz

Episode 7: The Bridge

Final Episode – Releases on December 31

Episode 8: The Rightside Up