Stranger Things Season 5 India Release: Date, Time, Episodes and Full Schedule
Stranger Things Season 5 releases in India on 27 November 2025 at 6:30 AM IST.
Stranger Things Season 5 is the final season.
The excitement is very high because the story is coming to an end.
India Release Date and Time
Stranger Things Season 5 will release in India on 27 November 2025.
It will start streaming on Netflix at 6:30 AM IST.
This timing is based on the US release on 26 November.
Total Episodes and Release Plan
Season 5 has 8 episodes.
The episodes will come out in three parts, not all together.
Episode Schedule
Volume 1 – Releases on November 26
Episode 1: The Crawl
Episode 2: The Vanishing of…
Episode 3: The Turnbow Trap
Episode 4: Sorcerer
Volume 2 – Releases on December 25
Episode 5: Shock Jock
Episode 6: Escape From Camazotz
Episode 7: The Bridge
Final Episode – Releases on December 31
Episode 8: The Rightside Up