Live
- Victim of Japan's sexual slavery urges S. Korean govt's intervention for compensation
- NCP(SP) alleges surveillance on Supriya Sule, demands clarification from Maha Home Dept
- Tokyo stocks end higher tracking Wall Street gains
- Rejected but not defeated: ‘EVOL’ set to premiere on Aha this Independence Day
- Venkatesh joins shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s gripping crime drama
- ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ trailer review: Action-packed
- Tourism minister dangles Haritha carrot to IT staff
- Independence Day 2024: Easy Recipes to Celebrate Freedom
- Simha Sankranti 2024: Date, Importance, and Rituals
- Women not getting fair share of corpn posts: Mahila Cong head
Just In
Stree 2 Sets Box Office On Fire: Advance Bookings Surge Past 4 Lakh
The horror-comedy sequel Stree 2 is on track for a record-breaking opening this Independence Day, with advance bookings already exceeding 4 lakh tickets sold.
Mumbai: The horror-comedy sequel Stree 2 is on track for a record-breaking opening this Independence Day, with advance bookings already exceeding 4 lakh tickets sold. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film has generated electrifying buzz, which is reflected in these staggering early numbers.
Industry experts are forecasting a blockbuster start for Stree 2, with preliminary estimates predicting a first-day collection around Rs. 40 crore. If these projections hold, the film will surpass the opening day performances of several high-profile releases, including Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter.
The advance booking figures, combined with the festive season and its engaging storyline, signal a strong potential for Stree 2 to achieve blockbuster status.