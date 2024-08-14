Stree 2 Sets Box Office On Fire: Advance Bookings Surge Past 4 Lakh

Mumbai: The horror-comedy sequel Stree 2 is on track for a record-breaking opening this Independence Day, with advance bookings already exceeding 4 lakh tickets sold. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film has generated electrifying buzz, which is reflected in these staggering early numbers.



Industry experts are forecasting a blockbuster start for Stree 2, with preliminary estimates predicting a first-day collection around Rs. 40 crore. If these projections hold, the film will surpass the opening day performances of several high-profile releases, including Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter.

The advance booking figures, combined with the festive season and its engaging storyline, signal a strong potential for Stree 2 to achieve blockbuster status.