Live
- Best Agrolife Ltd. Empowers Farmers in AP: Conducts a Successful Chilli Nursery Training Program
- Board exams twice a year, Class 11 & 12 students to study 2 languages: Govt
- Bombay HC seeks police reply on preserving CCTV clips of Ram Navami clashes
- Space industry, academicians hail India’s historic moon landing
- Class 9-10 students to study two Indian languages, one for class 11-12: MoE's NCF By Gunjan Sharma
- Kejriwal hails successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's lunar module
- TBJP congratulates ISRO and Chandrayaan-3 teams for historic success
- Medix Global Announced the Winners of the Digital Health Innovation Challenge 2023
- Success of Chandrayaan-3 is collective success of every Indian: Congress
- Film industry calls ISRO 'pride of India' after Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on moon
Just In
Strength does not take away femininity, says Tamannaah Bhatia
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s character 'Anya' in investigative thriller 'AakhriSach' is a perfect balance of physical, mental, and emotionally strong qualities, while still embracing and expressing femininity.
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s character 'Anya' in investigative thriller 'AakhriSach' is a perfect balance of physical, mental, and emotionally strong qualities, while still embracing and expressing femininity.
As a cop, she displays strength and competence in her profession, yet she also embraces her emotions and vulnerability.
Talking about the same, Tamannaah said: "A woman being strong doesn't make her androgynous. Strength does not take away femininity, it is another asset of femininity. Women have always been very instinctive, that’s an innate nature of women, we always have an intuition for everything."
"When we can marry our skills with our intuition, there’s nothing more powerful than that and that is what 'Anya' essentially embodies," she added.
One night, one family, multiple deaths, an investigating officer and various theories, 'AakhriSach' is inspired by true events. Set against the backdrop of simmering tension, the series will delve into the lives of each character as Tamannaah, playing the role of Anya, the lead investigative officer embarking on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths.
‘AakhriSach' takes you on an emotional journey with a talented ensemble of Tamannaah, Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra. Pratik Sehajpal, will be seen in a cameo role. “AakhriSach” is produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey.