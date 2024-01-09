Success depends on its ability to resonate with people: MM Keeravani

The much-anticipated film, "Naa Saami Ranga," featuring the versatile Nagarjuna Akkineni, has been generating significant buzz as it gears up for a grand release on January 14th, marking the auspicious occasion of Sankranti. Directed by the acclaimed choreographer Vijay Binny, the movie has already piqued interest with its captivating promotional material. The musical score by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani has contributed to the film's appeal, presenting entertaining chartbusters.

Keeravani expressed his views on the film's unique elements. He emphasized the importance of connecting with the audience, citing that even though a film may receive Oscar recognition, success ultimately depends on its ability to resonate with people. Keeravani highlighted the surprise package that "Naa Saami Ranga" promises to be, commending the director, Binny, for his desire to prove himself in the industry.

The composer shared insights into his collaboration with Nagarjuna, stating that working with the acclaimed actor has been both educational and enriching. Keeravani acknowledged the success of their previous collaborations and expressed intrigue in working with emerging talents like Binny. Drawing parallels between "Naa Saami Ranga" and the successful "President GariPellam," Keeravani anticipates similar triumphs for the film. He emphasized the village-based setting of both movies, offering diverse and entertaining elements.

Keeravani also revealed that he has written a song for the film, crediting lyricist Chandra Bose Gare. Despite not being a professional lyricist, Keeravani shared that he writes songs when necessary, such as during the rerecording process. Commending Binny's directorial skills, the composer praised his ability to make quick decisions without compromising quality, highlighting the efficiency and maturity displayed in crafting melodies.







