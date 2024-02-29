Successful franchise ‘Drishyam’ sparks Hollywood remake collaboration

In a significant development, the widely acclaimed Indian film franchise, 'Drishyam,' is set to captivate global audiences as it makes its way to Hollywood. Following its success in Indian and Chinese markets, the Malayalam cult classic, which has already been remade in Korea, is now poised for an English adaptation in collaboration with Panorama Studios, Gulfstream Pictures, and JOAT Films.

Panorama Studios, under the leadership of Kumar Mangat Pathak, has secured the international remake rights for both the first and second parts of 'Drishyam' from the original producers, Aashirvad Cinemas. The collaboration marks a strategic move to bring this compelling narrative to audiences worldwide, emphasizing the universal appeal of 'Drishyam's' clever storytelling.

Gulfstream Pictures, co-founded by Mike Karz and Bill Bindley, renowned for producing the romantic comedy 'Blended' featuring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, expressed their excitement in a joint statement. They highlighted 'Drishyam' as a timeless thriller that has captivated audiences globally and expressed eagerness to bring the adaptation to fans in the United States.

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director of Panorama Studios, expressed his enthusiasm for the project in a press statement. He announced that, following the Hollywood adaptation, a development deal for a Spanish-language version is in the works. Moreover, he shared the ambitious mission to produce 'Drishyam' in 10 countries over the next three to five years.

The 'Drishyam' franchise has already seen successful remakes in various languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Sinhala, and Chinese. The Hollywood adaptation, alongside the Korean version, is eagerly awaited by fans around the world. The announcement underscores the global recognition and admiration for 'Drishyam,' confirming its status as a cinematic gem with cross-cultural resonance. As the production gears up in the United States, audiences can anticipate a riveting English-language version of this cinematic masterpiece.