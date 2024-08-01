Sudhaa Chandran steps into Meena Kumari's shoes with 'Andaz Mera Mastana'

Mumbai: Actress Sudhaa Chandran, who is also Bharatanatyam dancer, stepped into the shoes of late veteran actress Meena Kumari as she grooved to the number "Andaz Mera Mastana" from the 1960 film 'Dil Apna Preet Parai'.

Sudhaa took to Instagram, where she shared a dancing video from the comfort of her home, dressed in a gold and navy blue Indian wear, as she danced to the number originally sung by late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

"An opportunity never to b missed," she wrote.

Directed by Kishore Sahu, 'Dil Apna Preet Parai' also stars Raaj Kumar and Nadira. The film revolves around a hardworking surgeon who gets forced into marrying one of the daughters of a family friend.

Recently, Sudhaa had shared another dance video on the song "Udein Jab Jab Zulfen Teri" from the 1957 film 'Naya Daur', a social drama directed by B. R. Chopra. It stars legendary icons Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala, Ajit, and Jeevan.

The 58-year-old actress wrote: "Before an event in Indore Insta reel toh banta hai boss."

On the work front, the actress began her showbiz journey in 1984 with 'Mayuri', a Telugu film based on her own life.

She has worked in shows such as "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", "Zameen Aasmaan Tak", "Tumahri Disha", "K Street Pali Hill", "Bekaboo" and "Kaisi Laagi Lagan", etc.

Sudhaa is currently seen on the show 'Doree', which highlights the issue of girl child abandonment. It also stars Mahi Bhanushali and Amar Upadhyay.