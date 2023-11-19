Sudigali Sudheer's Calling Sahasra braces for a grand release on December 1

Sudigali Sudheer, acclaimed for his captivating performances on the small screen, has seamlessly made the transition to the big screen, leaving a lasting impression with his blockbuster debut in "Gaalodu." Now, with his second venture, "Calling Sahasra," Sudheer is geared up to delight cinema enthusiasts, and the film's promotional activities are intensifying the anticipation among movie lovers. The producers have officially announced the film's release date, setting the stage for a grand unveiling on December 1, 2023.



In this cinematic endeavor directed by Arun Vikkirala, Sudigali Sudheer shares the screen with the talented Dollysha, who plays the female lead. The film is meticulously produced by Vijesh Taayal, Venkateswarlu Katuri, and Chiranjeevi Pamidi under the banners of Shadow Media Productions and Radha Arts.

During an interactive session with the press, the producers divulged details about the film's progress and shared their excitement. They expressed confidence in "Calling Sahasra," citing the positive output and heightened expectations surrounding the movie. The recently released songs and teaser have received an exceptional response, fueling the anticipation for the film's grand global release on December 1.

Commending director Arun's innovative approach to filmmaking, the producers remarked, "Arun's unique vision in crafting 'Calling Sahasra' has pleasantly surprised us all." Highlighting Sudigali Sudheer's immense fan following, the producers hinted at a character portrayal that promises to redefine expectations, presenting Sudheer in a new and compelling light. Assuring a complete cinematic experience, they stated, "The movie has all the elements to please the audience, offering a fresh and engaging viewing experience."

As "Calling Sahasra" prepares to grace the silver screen, it emerges as a promising cinematic journey that blends Sudigali Sudheer's star power with Arun Vikkirala's directorial finesse, promising a memorable experience for moviegoers.

Cast:Sudheer Anand Bayana, Dollysha, Sivabalaji, Manoharan, Raviteja Nannimala and others

Technicians:

Banners: Shadow Media Productions and Radha Arts banners.

Written and Directed by Arun Vikkirala

Producers - Vijesh Taayal, Venkateswarlu Katuri, Chiranjeevi Pamidi

Music - Mohith Rahmaniac

Background Score - Mark K Robin

Songs - Mohith Rahmaniac

DOP - Sunny D

Action - Shivaraj

Editor - Garry Bh

Lyrics - Lakshmi Priyanka

PRO: Naidu Surendra - Phani Kandukuri (Beyond Media)