Sujay Reu reveals playing roles like Lord Ram 'make you responsible, bring calmness'

New Delhi: Actor Sujay Reu, who portrays Lord Ram in the epic saga 'Shrimad Ramayan' shared that playing a character of such a big stature is not easy, adding that one automatically becomes responsible and starts seeing things from different perspectives.

On the auspicious occasion of 'Ram Navami', Sujay told IANS: "Ram Navami is very special for me this year because I am currently playing the role of Shri Ram. And this is a very proud thing for me. We will do puja in Umargaon, where we are shooting for the show."

Sujay, who wants to imbibe Lord Ram's teachings in his life, shared that it is not easy to portray him on screen, because there cannot be another Shri Ram.

"He is the one and only Maryada Purshottam. As an actor, it is challenging because Shri Ram has experienced every emotion of his life. He has faced difficulties that we can't even imagine, and despite the challenges he remained with steady wisdom. The way he faced everything with calmness and endurance, I think playing such a character is surely very challenging. But I will give credit to the makers, writers, who made my job easy as an actor," he said.

He further said: "I think when you are playing a character of such a big stature, then automatically some calmness comes inside you. You become responsible, You start seeing things from a different perspective."

Sujay who has been a part of shows like 'Shastri Sisters', 'Baal Shiv', and 'Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum' said that he loves murder mysteries.

"I love Sherlock Holmes, Agatha Christie, and whodunit murder mysteries. I would like to play a detective, a sharp and witty one. It's my dream role," he said.

The show airs on Sony.