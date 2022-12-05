Sukumar is Using Avatar 2 For Pushpa Promotions

It is known that the movie "Pushpa: The Rise" which came before the audience under the direction of Sukumar starring stylish star Allu Arjun was a blockbuster at the box office. Not only in Telugu states, but also in other languages, this movie was a success. Now fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel of this movie "Pushpa: The Rule". Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Fahadh Faasil and others are playing important roles in this movie with Rashmika Mandanna as the heroine. But according to the latest information, Allu Arjun's introduction in this movie will be attached to "Avatar 2".

"Avatar: The Way of Water" movie is going to release in theaters very soon amid huge expectations. Allu has already completed shooting for an intense action scene with Arjun. In this background, Sukumar is planning to screen Allu Arjun's intro scene in "Avatar 2" theatres. This movie is going to release in theaters on December 16. It can be said that this is a very good strategy to increase the craze for the movie "Pushpa: The Rule" worldwide. Because many fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the movie "Avatar". The team of "Pushpa" also thinks that the craze of the movie "Avatar" should be used. Fans are waiting to see Allu Arjun in "Avatar" theaters. Mythri movie makers are producing this movie ambitiously.