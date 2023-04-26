Sukumar's Earnings for Virupaksha: How Much Did He Pocket?

Sai dharam Tej's comeback film "Virupaksha" has been receiving a positive response from the audience and doing well at the box office. Renowned director Sukumar wrote the screenplay for the film and played a significant role in making it happen. Director Karthik Dandu made a comeback with this project, while BVSN Prasad bankrolled the film along with Sukumar Writings. Sukumar invested enough time in the script and is responsible for the crucial twists in "Virupaksha." As the makers have earned significant profits, it's reported that Sukumar has pocketed Rs. 6 crores for his contribution.

Though Sukumar didn't invest in the film, he will share the profits for his script contribution. Samyuktha played the female lead, and Ajineesh Loknath, known for his work in "Kantara," composed the music and background score. The "Virupaksha" team is ecstatic with the super success of the film. Sai Tej will soon work with Sampath Nandi for his next project, and an official announcement will be made in May.

