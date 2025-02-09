Sumanth’s ‘Anaganaga’ first-look poster looks cool

Telugu actor Sumanth, who was last seen in Aham Reboot, is gearing up for multiple projects, including the upcoming OTT film Anaganaga. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers unveiled the first-look poster, which captures a nostalgic retro vibe and showcases a happy family setting.

Directed by Sunny Sanjay, Anaganaga is expected to be an emotional journey filled with drama and sentiment. Kajal Choudhary plays the female lead, while Srinivas Avasarala takes on a pivotal role. Child artist Viharsh Yadavalli is set to portray the son of Sumanth’s character, Vyaas, adding a heartfelt dynamic to the story.





Backed by Gaddam Rakesh under the banner of Krishi Entertainments, the film’s music is composed by Chandra Sekar and Ravi Cherukuri. With the shoot now wrapped up, Anaganaga is set to stream soon on ETV Win, with the official release date expected to be announced shortly. Fans are eagerly anticipating this touching drama that promises a blend of nostalgia and deep emotions.