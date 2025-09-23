Sunita Ahuja seeks Lord Shiva's blessings at the Babulnath Temple

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Govinda's better half, Sunita Ahuja, offered prayers to Lord Shiva at the Babulnath Temple in Mumbai. She was accompanied by actor Maniesh Paul during her religious visit.

She was heard saying, "We have come here as Maniesh's film is about to release (Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari), and I want Bhole Baba to bless him with a massive amount of success. Maniesh is just like my son."

She further informed that as we step on each stair of the temple, we keep on leaving our ego behind.

To this, Maniesh said that he does not only want to pray for himself but for everybody, as it has been a difficult year for all.

The priest of the temple further informed that since the idol has emerged in this temple on its own, people come to the temple, asking for various things, and Lord Shiva grants everyone's wishes, just like in the jyotirlinga.

Sunita also dropped a full vlog of her visit to the Babulnath Temple on her official YouTube channel.

The Babulnath temple dates back to the Solanki dynasty, which reigned over western India until the 13th century. Enjoying beautifully carved pillars and intricate inscriptions, it resembles the architectural style of the Hindu temples.

Recently, Sunita appeared as a guest on the popular television couple reality show, “Pati Patni Aur Panga”.

One of the participants of the show, Abhishek Kumar, created a light-hearted moment during the episode as he jokingly said, “I love you” to Sunita.

During the episode, she even addresses her divorce rumours with Govinda saying “ Har insaan galti karta hai…(everyone makes mistakes)".

Shunita said, “Kya chaalis saal maamuli hota hai kaatna? Har insaan galti karta hai, par har cheez ka ek umar hota hai. Jab 62 saal ki umar mein itne bade-bade bacche ho jaayein, toh insaan galti kaise kar sakta hai? (Is spending 40 years with someone a normal thing to do? Every person makes mistakes, but everything has a lifespan. When at the age of 62, one has such big kids, how can a person make mistakes?).”



