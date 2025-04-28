Sunny Deol soaks in Dehradun’s beauty as ‘Border 2’shoot gains momentum

After the massive success of Jaat, Sunny Deol has dived straight back into work mode for his next big venture, Border 2. The veteran actor is currently filming the much-awaited sequel in the scenic locales of Dehradun.

Sunny shared a glimpse of the breathtaking sunset from his shoot location through his Instagram stories, marveling at the view and saying, "So...so...so.. beautiful." He captioned the clip, "Reached Border shooting wild weather and beautiful sunset in Dehradun," capturing the serene yet dramatic backdrop.

Joining Sunny in Border 2 are Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh, adding youthful energy to the star-studded cast. Earlier this year, a behind-the-scenes image from the sets in Jhansi had surfaced online, featuring Sunny and Varun perched atop a tank along with the production team—Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, Shiv Chanana, Binoy Gandhi, and director Anurag Singh.

Described as a saga of action, legacy, and patriotism, Border 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War, where Indian forces reclaimed infiltrated territories along the Line of Control.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta, with co-producers Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi, and helmed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 promises to be a tribute to valor and sacrifice.Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series and JP Dutta's J.P. Films, the movie is slated for a grand theatrical release on January 23, 2026.