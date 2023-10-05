Sunny Leone pays a tribute to Madhuri Dixit with ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0’

Live
Just In
Actress Sunny Leone will be seen in the recreated version of 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0' which is originally picturised on Madhuri Dixit Nene in the 1995 blockbuster movie 'Yaarana'.
A source had earlier revealed that Sunny was practising hard to recreate a renowned dance number that the iconic Madhuri had once performed.
The teaser of the track ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0' was unveiled on Thursday and the song will be released on October 8.
Neeti Mohan has sung the song. Choreographer Vijay Ganguly recreated this dance number, which combines the sensuous charm of Madhuri with the timeless music of Anu Malik and originally choreographed by the renowned choreographer Saroj Khan.
Sunny's choice to perform on this legendary number not only pays homage to Madhuri but also promises to be a visual treat for fans.
The track was originally sung Kavita Krishnamurthy and the music was given by Anu Malik.