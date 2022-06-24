Suriya And Jyothika Are All Set To Present Sai Pallavi’s ‘Gargi’ Movie

Tollywood's natural actress Sai Pallavi who is basking in the success of Virata Parvam movie is now busy with a handful of movies. She is having a couple of interesting movies in her kitty and 'Gargi' is one of them. Off late, Kollywood's power couple Suriya and Jyotika announced that they are going to present this movie and the makers shared a few pics with the lead actress on social media. This is great news to the fans of these three ace actors in the South Indian film industry.

Suriya and Sai Pallavi shared this great news through their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Sharing the poster and pics with Sai Pallavi, Suriya also wrote, "Jo & I are glad to associate with team #Gargi Some characters just stay in our minds! New thoughts and writing must be celebrated!Hope you all like it! @Sai_Pallavi92 #Jyotika @prgautham83 #AishwaryaLekshmi #GovindVasantha @kaaliactor @SakthiFilmFctry @blacky_genie @2D_ENTPVTLTD".

Sai Pallavi thanked Suriya for his gesture and wrote, "Thank you @Suriya_offl Sir and #Jyotika mam for the kind gesture. This means a lot @SakthiFilmFctry @2D_ENTPVTLTD #Gargi".

Going with the announcement poster Sai Pallavi looked from the broken glass in an intense look! In the next pic, she posed along with the Gargi team and Suriya and JO! They all looked happy with the new development in the movie!

Speaking about the Gargi movie, it is being helmed by Gautham Ramachandran and is produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George, and Gautham Ramachandran under the Sakthi Film Factory and Blacky Genie & My Left Foot Productions banners and now in association with Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainment banner. Well, Aishwarya Lekshmi is making her debut as a producer with this movie and is all excited about the new journey of her cine career. The movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages and the shooting has already begun!