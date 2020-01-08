Suriya in action thriller

Tamil star Suriya who has good fame and market value in two Telugu states is presently starring in an action thriller 'Aakasam Nee Haddhu Ra' under the direction of Sudha Kongara who delivered a super hit in Telugu with 'Guru.'

Suriya in collaboration with Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, Guneet Monga, Aalif Surti is producing the film under 2D Entertainment & Sikhya Entertainment banners.

The film's teaser has been released today. The teaser takes off with Mohan Babu's voiceover.

Going by the teaser, Suriya plays a middle classman who dreams to establish his own airlines company. Everybody insults him, as even it wasn't possible for even Tatas.

Based on true story, the film tells the story of of an ordinary man who achieves his dream out of many odds.

Suriya is outstanding and the teaser is gripping thoroughly. Jehovahson Alghar with his BGM gives the thrill feel.

Production values are top-notch. Other actors include Dr. M. Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali, Prakash Belawadi and Urvashi.

The movie was shot in 60 days in Chennai, Hyderabad, Chattisgarh and Madurai. The film is slated for release in the summer of 2020.



