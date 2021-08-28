Suriya to play an invisible superhero in his first production venture?

Tamil actor Suriya and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj are reportedly all set to team up for the first time on an upcoming project. It is also Suriya's first production venture of Rain On Film, the new production venture launched by the 10 popular filmmakers of Tamil cinema.The official announcement on the film is awaited. Reportedly, Suriya has been approached for the first venture of the banner and Lokesh is directing the film.



As per the sourcesin film circles, the movie would be titled "Irumbu Kai Mayavi" and it is based on the DC comic novel "The Steel Claw". Suriya will essay the role of a superhero, who loses his hand in an accident and wears a steel prosthetic. The story is all about how he turns invisible following a laboratory accident, except for his steel claw.

Lokesh is currently busy with his ongoing project, starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Sethupathi. On the other hand, Suriya is currently busy with his "Etharkkum Thunindhavan." The movie is directed by Pandiraj and produced by Sun Pictures.