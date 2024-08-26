Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ postponement rumours raises concern in fans

After nearly three years of anticipation, Suriya's fans have been eagerly looking forward to his return to the big screen with the much-awaited film Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva. The film, initially slated for a grand release across multiple languages on October 10, 2024, has generated substantial buzz.



However, recent rumors have sent waves of concern through the fanbase, suggesting that the release of Kanguva might be postponed to Diwali to avoid a direct clash with Rajinikanth's highly anticipated Vettaiyan. The lack of any official confirmation or denial from the Kanguva team has only fueled these speculations, leaving fans in a state of anxiety and eager for clarity from Studio Green and UV Creations, the film's producers.

Kanguva is a massive project that has already garnered significant attention, featuring Bollywood star Disha Patani as the female lead and Bobby Deol in a pivotal antagonist role. The film's period action drama theme, coupled with music by the renowned Devi Sri Prasad, has raised audience expectations even higher, especially after the release of its thrilling trailer.

As the film industry watches closely, the suspense surrounding Kanguva's release date has made it one of the most discussed films of the year. Fans are hopeful for an official update soon, as the anticipation for Suriya's long-awaited comeback continues to build. With the film potentially shifting to a Diwali release, it could set the stage for a major box office showdown, adding even more excitement to the festival season.







