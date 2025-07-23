Suriya’s Karuppu Teaser Released on 50th Birthday | Dual Look & Ghajini Reference Excite Fans

To celebrate Suriya’s 50th birthday, the teaser of his upcoming film Karuppu was officially released on Wednesday. Directed with a mix of action and culture, the teaser showcases Suriya in two strong looks — one as a sharp lawyer named Saravanan and the other as a rural man with a traditional weapon.

The teaser includes powerful action scenes and even brings back a popular moment from Suriya’s 2005 film Ghajini — the watermelon-eating scene — which fans loved. There’s also a reference to a local deity worshipped with chillies, adding a cultural touch.

Fans quickly shared their excitement online. Suriya himself posted the teaser on X (formerly Twitter), and birthday wishes and love from fans continue to pour in.

Watch teaser here: