Suriya’s Karuppu Teaser Released on 50th Birthday | Dual Look & Ghajini Reference Excite Fans
On his 50th birthday, Suriya unveils the powerful teaser of Karuppu, showcasing dual avatars and intense action. The teaser includes a nostalgic Ghajini scene and cultural references that thrill fans.
To celebrate Suriya’s 50th birthday, the teaser of his upcoming film Karuppu was officially released on Wednesday. Directed with a mix of action and culture, the teaser showcases Suriya in two strong looks — one as a sharp lawyer named Saravanan and the other as a rural man with a traditional weapon.
The teaser includes powerful action scenes and even brings back a popular moment from Suriya’s 2005 film Ghajini — the watermelon-eating scene — which fans loved. There’s also a reference to a local deity worshipped with chillies, adding a cultural touch.
Fans quickly shared their excitement online. Suriya himself posted the teaser on X (formerly Twitter), and birthday wishes and love from fans continue to pour in.
Karuppu teaser for you! https://t.co/PaWz9k35Wc#கருப்பு #Karuppu @trishtrashers @dop_gkvishnu #VikramMor @kalaivananoffl #ArunVenjaramoodu @SaiAbhyankkar @RJ_Balaji @prabhu_sr @KaruppuMovie @DreamWarriorpic pic.twitter.com/FevQf1AvPf— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) July 23, 2025
Watch teaser here: