Suriya’s ‘Scene’ Picks The Perfect Release Date For Diwali

It is well known that October has been an exciting month for movie buffs with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 and Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali. Well, even Venkatesh and Trivikram’s Adarsha Kutumbam is also ready to hit the theatres on 30th October. Thus, this month completely entertained the movie buffs with some amazing movies. And now, coming to November, being the Diwali festive month, it also has a few most-awaited movies in its kitty.

Well, South Indian ace actor Suriya who already bagged two blockbusters of this year with Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons is once again ready to entertain the audience with ‘Scene’ movie in November. As the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres in the first week of this month, the makers are busy with promotions and post-production works.

Coming to Telugu version, it is being released by NVR Cinemas banner. The makers also shared this big news on social media. Take a look!

#SCENE 🧨 Makes Its Way to AP & Telangana! Theatrical Release by @NVRCinema Worldwide In cinemas from November 6! #DiwaliRelease @Suriya_offl @jithumadavan #Jyotika #NazriyaFahadh #Naslen @sushintdt @Ashwini90372999 @masharhamsa_ @_VishnuGovind @ChethanDsouza @Dravid_Selvam @rajpriyan007 @kabilanchelliah @rajsekarpandian @2D_ENTPVTLTD @SonyMusicSouth @SceneTheMovie @Linqmarqet @ursvamsishekar — Zhagaram Studios (@ZhagaramOffl) October 23, 2026

They also introduced Naslen as Eeswaran with an amazing promo and highlighted him as an inhuman predator. This Malayalam actor looked intense and in unusual avatar and raised the expectations on the movie.

A #SCENE -ic Entry into Telugu! 🔥 https://t.co/a5aMj5QHwI Introducing #Naslen as Eeswaran, and he’s here to turn heads! 💥⚡ Worldwide In cinemas from November 6! #DiwaliRelease 🧨 @Suriya_offl @jithumadavan #Jyotika #NazriyaFahadh @sushintdt @ChethanDsouza @Dravid_Selvam @kabilanchelliah @rajsekarpandian @2D_ENTPVTLTD @SonyMusicSouth @Linqmarqet @SceneTheMovie @ursvamsishekar — Zhagaram Studios (@ZhagaramOffl) October 22, 2026

Even Suriya also proud to introduce him to Kollywood and jotted down, “Some introductions are special! Proud that #Scene marks the Tamil debut of the immensely talented #Naslen. Presenting ESWARAN! Hearty welcome to தமிழ் cinema ❤️.”

Scene movie is releasing on 6th November and might have no big competition except Venkatesh’s Adarsha Kutumbam in Telugu. This movie is being directed by Jithu Madhavan and has Suriya, Nazriya Nazim, Naslen, Anandraj and Lal, Raj Priyan in the prominent roles. This film is being bankrolled by Suriya in association with Jaishree Damodaran under the 2D Entertainment and Zhagaram Studios banners.