Suriya’s ‘Vishwanath & Sons’ announced

Suriya’s next film has been officially titled ‘Vishwanath & Sons’, directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.

The much-anticipated #Suriya46 is now officially called ‘Vishwanath & Sons’, a title that instantly reflects the essence of a classy and pure family drama. The first-look posters, featuring Suriya alongside a child, radiate warmth and nostalgia, bringing back the star’s beloved vintage charm and offering delightful vibes to audiences.

Touted as one of the biggest family drama spectacles, the film boasts a powerful ensemble cast including Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, and others. The film is directed by blockbuster filmmaker Venky Atluri, who is currently riding high on consecutive successes with Lucky Baskhar and Vaathi (SIR). Known for his distinctive storytelling and emotionally rich writing, he promises yet another memorable cinematic experience.

The film has successfully wrapped up its shoot and is gearing up for a grand worldwide release this July. The teaser will be unveiled soon, further building excitement.

The project brings together a top-tier technical team, elevating its cinematic canvas to the highest standards. Captivating music is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, while the visuals are crafted with finesse by cinematographer Nimish Ravi. Editing is handled by Navin Nooli, and the film’s rich production design is overseen by Banglan, promising an immersive and authentic world on screen.

Riding high on back-to-back successes like ‘Vaathi’/‘Sir’ and ‘Lucky Baskhar’, producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, along with Sai Soujanya, is backing yet another promising Tamil–Telugu venture. Bankrolled under the prestigious banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios, the film adds further scale and strength to this ambitious project.