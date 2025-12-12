Suspense horror thriller ‘Jinn’ locks Dec 19 release

Suspense-driven and concept-based films are increasingly finding success, and director Chinmay Ram is set to join this wave with Jinn, a fresh horror thriller promising a unique narrative. With audiences embracing strong content over star power, the film aims to deliver an engaging experience that appeals to viewers across all sections.

Starring Ammith Rao in the lead, Jinn is produced by Nikhil M. Gowda under Saadalamma Film Production, with dialogues penned by Varadaraj Chikkaballapura. The posters and promotional videos released so far have received an overwhelmingly positive response, generating strong buzz ahead of its release.

The film features Parvez Simbha, Prakash Thumbinadu, Ravi Bhatt, Sangeetha, and Balraj Wadi in pivotal roles, while Alex has composed the music. The intriguing title Jinn itself has become a major talking point, adding to the film’s appeal and helping it stand out in a crowded genre.

Shot extensively across Hyderabad and other visually fitting locations, the thriller is said to have been mounted on an impressive scale, with the team sparing no expense to ensure high production quality.

Confident about the film’s potential, the makers believe that its compelling content and immersive presentation will make Jinn a strong theatrical contender. While the audience has seen several suspense and horror films over the years, the team asserts that Jinn will offer a distinctly fresh and gripping experience when it hits theatres on December 19.