Suspense thriller movie 'Kaala Raatri' to stream on Aha from August 17th
Baburaj, Chemban Vinod Jose, Binu Pappu, and Ganapathi S Poduval feature in the slasher film 'Kaala Raatri', directed by Murphy Devasy.
Baburaj, Chemban Vinod Jose, Binu Pappu, and Ganapathi S Poduval feature in the slasher film 'Kaala Raatri', directed by Murphy Devasy. The film is produced by Balu Charan under the Hanuman Media banner.
Going by the trailer, the film is nail-biting. A group of friends who purchase a 266-acre plot at a remarkably low price are astonished to discover a guest house on the property. They host a party in the beautiful guest house, but unexpected and fatal events unfold within its walls. The identity of the killer remains a mystery. The trailer effectively builds suspense with its intriguing twists. To uncover the cause of the deaths, viewers must watch the movie.
The film is expected to appeal to fans of suspense thrillers.
Cast:
Baburaj, Chemban Vinod Jose, Binu Pappu, Ganapathi Poduval, etc.
Crew:
Banner: Hanuman Media
PRO: Paul Pavan
OTT Platform: Aha
Producer: Balu Charan
Written and directed by Murphy Devasy