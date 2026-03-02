‘Suvarna Textiles’ teaser launched grandly

The teaser of ‘Suvarna Textiles’, a film written and directed by Prashanth Namini and starring Shivakumar Ramachandravarapu, Deborah Doris Fell, Rajasekhar Aningi, and Vikramaditya Dambar in the lead roles, was recently released. The film, made as a youth entertainer, is produced by Anil Irugudindla under the banners of A.Y.V. Productions and Sanatana Creations. Director Venu Udugula unveiled the teaser at Prasad Lab on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Shivakumar Ramachandravarapu shared that he is currently working with N. T. Rama Rao Jr. (Tarak) in ‘Dragon’, which is being directed by Prashanth Neel. He expressed confidence that the film would collect ₹2,000 crore at the box office. He added that Tarak’s lean look and desert walk with glasses would present him at the next level.

Referring to ‘Suvarna Textiles’, he mentioned that he had to run through the streets of Hi-Tech City wearing a nightie for his role. He praised director Prashanth Namini for his passion and dedication, stating that the film was made with great zeal. He expressed confidence that the youth would particularly enjoy the film and assured that the teaser would not disappoint anyone.

Director Venu Udugula appreciated the teaser, calling it impressive. He said that if the film lives up to the promise shown in the teaser, it would become a widely talked-about movie. He also expressed confidence that Prashanth Namini would establish himself as a promising director with ‘Suvarna Textiles’.

Hero Sohail said that he has known Prashanth for a long time and that the story was initially narrated to him. However, he admitted that he did not have the courage to attempt this genre at the time. After watching the teaser, he felt the film would strongly connect with the youth and wished the team all the best.

Director Prashanth Namini described the film as belonging to a new genre. He clarified that although it contains some adult elements, it is still a film that can be watched with family.

Producer Anil Irugudindla, actor Lobo, and several others attended the teaser launch event of ‘Suvarna Textiles’.