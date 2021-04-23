Take A Look At The Movies Which Are Hitting OTT Platforms This Weekend

Well, as the weekend is here we all need rest and entertainment to forget the stressful week, isn't it? Yes! So, let us have a look at the Tollywood and Bollywood movies that are going to hit the OTT platforms this weekend. These movies will definitely make you free from boredom and make you get entertained at your home itself.

Saina

Platform: Amazon Prime

Release Date: 23rd April, 2021

Saina movie is being directed by Amole Gupte and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj & Rasesh Shah under T-Series and Front Foot Pictures banners. B-Town's glam doll Parineeti Chopra will essay the titular role in this movie and step into the shoes of Saina Nehwal. It is all about how she turned into World No. 1 with all her hard work and also bag the Olympics medal.

Robert

Platform: Amazon Prime

Release Date: 25th April, 2021

Being a Kannada movie, it is dubbed in Telugu as well as it has Jagapathi Babu in a prominent role. It shows how a gangster faces troubles with his son falling into the trap withthrilling sequences.

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga

Platform: Ahaa

Release Date: 23rd April, 2021

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga movie is directed by Pegallapati Koushik and is bankrolled by Bunny Vasu and Allu Aravind under the GA2 Pictures banner. It has Lavanya Tripathi as the lead actress essaying the role of a widow. Even Aamani, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyyengar, Rajitha, Achanta Mahesh, Bhadram and Prabhu are seen in prominent roles.

Ea Kathalo Patralu Kalpitam

Platform: Amazon Prime

Release Date: 24th April, 2021

Another young hero stepped into Tollywood from Mega family. He is none other than Pavan Konidela. Meghana, Raghu Babu and Abhay played prominent roles in this movie.

Wild Dog

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 22nd April, 2021

Nagarjuna is essaying the role of NIA Agent Vijay Varma in this action thriller and will be seen as an encounter specialist whose aim is to shoot out all the terrorists from the country.Wild Dog is directed by Ashishor Solomon and bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the Matinee Entertainment banner. Along with Nagarjuna, Saiyami Kher, Bigg Boss fame Ali Reza and Mayank Parekh, Atul Kulkarni and Appaji Ambarisha Darbha will be seen as Nag's team members.