Tamannaah Bhatia gets tested positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital in Hyderabad

Bollywood glam doll Tamannaah Bhatia gets tested positive for Coronavirus. According to the sources, Tamannaah is staying in Hyderabad from a few days due to her shooting schedule. We already know that her parents got tested for this novel disease a few days back. Now, after witnessing mild symptoms, she immediately rushed to the hospital in Hyderabad to get checked herself.





Although she got tested for this novel disease a few weeks back, her report came negative. This happened when her parents got tested positive for Covid-19. Tamannah also released a statement stating that, "My parents were showing mild Covid-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines".



Tamannaah Bhatia is currently under expert doctors observation and taking medication to get recovered from this virus.

After this news broke out, all her fans and well-wishers are in shock and praying for the speedy recovery of this B-Town actress. Speaking about Tamannah's work front, she will be next seen in Gopichand's 'Seetimaarr' movie.