Tamannaah Bhatia stuns on ramp

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia continues to stay in the spotlight as she balances an exciting film lineup with a strong presence in the fashion space. The actress recently turned showstopper for designer Bhumika Sharma, impressing audiences with her elegant and contemporary look.

Dressed in a modern lehenga that blended traditional craftsmanship with a stylish edge, Tamannaah showcased intricate embroidery, a structured blouse, and a flowy skirt paired with a statement dupatta. She kept her styling minimal with soft makeup and effortless hair, allowing the outfit to stand out. Her confident walk and graceful aura made her one of the biggest highlights of the evening.

During the event, Tamannaah also reflected on completing 20 years in the film industry. She expressed gratitude for her journey, stating that she still considers herself a learner and remains open to exploring new creative avenues.

On the professional front, Tamannaah is gearing up for her upcoming projects, including the Tamil film Purushan and the Hindi film Vvan: Force of the Forest, where she stars alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Speaking about Vvan, she described it as a unique blend of folklore and modern storytelling.

She highlighted that such rooted narratives have the potential to both entertain and educate audiences, making the project particularly special. With diverse roles and continued evolution, Tamannaah remains a prominent and versatile figure in Indian cinema.